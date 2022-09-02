Kazakhstan plans to call snap presidential vote this autumn

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Thursday he plans to call a snap presidential election this autumn and will reduce the presidency to one seven-year term.
In an address to the Central Asian country’s parliament, Tokayev also proposed holding snap parliamentary elections in the first half of 2023, after his country underwent a political crisis earlier this year that left more than 200 people dead.
"I propose that we hold early presidential elections in the autumn of 2022," Tokayev said, saying measures were needed to "strengthen our statehood" and "maintain the momentum of reforms".
A presidential vote had been due in Kazakhstan in 2024 and parliamentary elections in 2025. Tokayev said he would move the parliamentary vote forward after constitutional changes earlier this year set "completely new standards for a political system with fair and open rules of the game". The term of the presidency would meanwhile be limited to one term of seven years, he said, from the current two five-year terms.
PARIS: The cost inflicted on the world by carbon pollution may be nearly four times higher than recent estimates, a...
KABUL: An Afghan woman has claimed in an online video that a Taliban official beat, raped and forced her into marrying...
PARIS: 17 bodies found at the bottom of a mediaeval English well were likely Jews who were murdered in an anti-Semitic...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel’s supreme court on Thursday rejected an appeal by a Jewish settler sentenced to life in...
MOSCOW: The chairman of Russia's Lukoil oil giant, Ravil Maganov, has died after falling from a hospital window in...
HOUSTON: A four-year-old in Texas brought a loaded handgun to school, officials said, as the end of summer vacation in...
Comments