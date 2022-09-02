Kazakhstan plans to call snap presidential vote this autumn

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Thursday he plans to call a snap presidential election this autumn and will reduce the presidency to one seven-year term.

In an address to the Central Asian country’s parliament, Tokayev also proposed holding snap parliamentary elections in the first half of 2023, after his country underwent a political crisis earlier this year that left more than 200 people dead.

"I propose that we hold early presidential elections in the autumn of 2022," Tokayev said, saying measures were needed to "strengthen our statehood" and "maintain the momentum of reforms".

A presidential vote had been due in Kazakhstan in 2024 and parliamentary elections in 2025. Tokayev said he would move the parliamentary vote forward after constitutional changes earlier this year set "completely new standards for a political system with fair and open rules of the game". The term of the presidency would meanwhile be limited to one term of seven years, he said, from the current two five-year terms.