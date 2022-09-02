Carbon four times costlier to society than thought

PARIS: The cost inflicted on the world by carbon pollution may be nearly four times higher than recent estimates, a study said on Thursday, highlighting how much climate action could save this and future generations.

The "social cost of carbon" is a way of evaluating the negative economic, labour and health consequences of CO2 emissions, calculated as the difference between the cost of reducing those emissions and the damages prevented by the reductions.

Arriving at an accurate cost price per tonne of CO2 is vital to the viability of a carbon tax, which is widely seen as one of the easiest ways to fund decarbonisation efforts. In the US, the figure has for years formed part of cost-benefit analyses for everything from power plant regulations to efficiency standards for cars and household appliances.

Lead author Kevin Rennert, from the Washington-based research centre Resources for the Future, said the study represented a "complete overhaul" of the US government’s current carbon cost calculations.

He said that the cost had been underestimated in previous methodologies in a variety of ways, but none more so than in the excess mortality carbon pollution causes, and on crop losses. "The most substantial damages from climate change are driven by greater rates of mortality from increased temperatures and impacts on the agriculture sector," Rennert said.