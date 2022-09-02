Four-year-old takes gun to school in Texas

HOUSTON: A four-year-old in Texas brought a loaded handgun to school, officials said, as the end of summer vacation in America reignites fears of school shootings.
The scare on Wednesday in Corpus Christi came two days after a similar incident in Arizona, that time involving a child aged seven. In the Texas case, an off-duty police officer working at the school "called in for assistance advising that a four-year-old student was in possession of a loaded handgun on campus," police said in a statement.
NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Thursday he plans to call a snap...
PARIS: The cost inflicted on the world by carbon pollution may be nearly four times higher than recent estimates, a...
KABUL: An Afghan woman has claimed in an online video that a Taliban official beat, raped and forced her into marrying...
PARIS: 17 bodies found at the bottom of a mediaeval English well were likely Jews who were murdered in an anti-Semitic...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel’s supreme court on Thursday rejected an appeal by a Jewish settler sentenced to life in...
MOSCOW: The chairman of Russia's Lukoil oil giant, Ravil Maganov, has died after falling from a hospital window in...
Comments