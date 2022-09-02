Four-year-old takes gun to school in Texas

HOUSTON: A four-year-old in Texas brought a loaded handgun to school, officials said, as the end of summer vacation in America reignites fears of school shootings.

The scare on Wednesday in Corpus Christi came two days after a similar incident in Arizona, that time involving a child aged seven. In the Texas case, an off-duty police officer working at the school "called in for assistance advising that a four-year-old student was in possession of a loaded handgun on campus," police said in a statement.