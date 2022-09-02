Sarah Palin loses special election bid for Congress seat

WASHINGTON: Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin on Thursday lost her bid to fill the state’s vacant seat in the US House of Representatives. Palin had hoped to make her political comeback in the special election held to replace Republican congressman Don Young, who died in March after serving in the House for 49 years.

Despite winning her gubernatorial campaign in 2006 and boasting former US president Donald Trump’s endorsement for this one, Palin lost to Democrat Mary Peltola. Peltola is the first Alaska Democrat elected to Congress since 2008, and the state’s first Indigenous national legislator. However, Palin will be on the ballot once again in the US midterm elections, which are set for November 8.