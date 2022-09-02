Sarah Palin loses special election bid for Congress seat

WASHINGTON: Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin on Thursday lost her bid to fill the state’s vacant seat in the US House of Representatives. Palin had hoped to make her political comeback in the special election held to replace Republican congressman Don Young, who died in March after serving in the House for 49 years.
Despite winning her gubernatorial campaign in 2006 and boasting former US president Donald Trump’s endorsement for this one, Palin lost to Democrat Mary Peltola. Peltola is the first Alaska Democrat elected to Congress since 2008, and the state’s first Indigenous national legislator. However, Palin will be on the ballot once again in the US midterm elections, which are set for November 8.
NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Thursday he plans to call a snap...
PARIS: The cost inflicted on the world by carbon pollution may be nearly four times higher than recent estimates, a...
KABUL: An Afghan woman has claimed in an online video that a Taliban official beat, raped and forced her into marrying...
PARIS: 17 bodies found at the bottom of a mediaeval English well were likely Jews who were murdered in an anti-Semitic...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel’s supreme court on Thursday rejected an appeal by a Jewish settler sentenced to life in...
MOSCOW: The chairman of Russia's Lukoil oil giant, Ravil Maganov, has died after falling from a hospital window in...
Comments