Two Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Two Palestinians were killed on Thursday in separate clashes with the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.
The ministry said in a statement that Samer Khaled, 25, from Al-Ain camp in Nablus, suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the neck, and Yazan Afana, 26, from Qalandia camp outside Jerusalem, died after being shot in the heart. The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said Khaled was killed when Israel soldiers stormed Balata refugee camp near Nablus, in the northern West Bank.
NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Thursday he plans to call a snap...
PARIS: The cost inflicted on the world by carbon pollution may be nearly four times higher than recent estimates, a...
KABUL: An Afghan woman has claimed in an online video that a Taliban official beat, raped and forced her into marrying...
PARIS: 17 bodies found at the bottom of a mediaeval English well were likely Jews who were murdered in an anti-Semitic...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel’s supreme court on Thursday rejected an appeal by a Jewish settler sentenced to life in...
MOSCOW: The chairman of Russia's Lukoil oil giant, Ravil Maganov, has died after falling from a hospital window in...
Comments