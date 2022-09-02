Malaysia’s former first lady Rosmah sentenced to 10 years in jail for graft

KUALA LUMPUR: Rosmah Mansor, wife of Malaysia’s ex-premier Najib Razak, was found guilty of graft on Thursday, just over a week after her husband began serving a 12-year jail term. "The accused is found guilty of all three charges," said High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan.

Rosmah was sentenced to 10 years in prison and given a $216 million fine, but will not go to jail yet, as there is likely to be a lengthy appeals process. Cartoonists have portrayed the glamorous collector of Hermes handbags alongside one-time Philippines first lady and renowned shoe enthusiast Imelda Marcos -- a big-spending woman who for years was a lightning rod for anger in her country over alleged corruption.

Here is a brief look at Rosmah’s time in the public eye. Born on December 10, 1951, Rosmah was the only child of a Malay school headmaster and his teacher wife in southern Negeri Sembilan state.

In 1987, she married Najib Razak, with whom she had two children. It was a second marriage for both of them. Najib became prime minister in 2009, and Rosmah made headlines two years later for the establishment of a new unit under the prime minister’s office known as "FLOM", an acronym for First Lady of Malaysia.

The full-fledged department, which set critics’ tongues wagging, was tasked with handling Rosmah’s operational needs. One angry writer for the news portal Malaysia Today asked at the time: "What is she trying to do... run the country?"