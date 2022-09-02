 
close
Friday September 02, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Malaysia’s former first lady Rosmah sentenced to 10 years in jail for graft

By AFP
September 02, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Rosmah Mansor, wife of Malaysia’s ex-premier Najib Razak, was found guilty of graft on Thursday, just over a week after her husband began serving a 12-year jail term. "The accused is found guilty of all three charges," said High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan.

Rosmah was sentenced to 10 years in prison and given a $216 million fine, but will not go to jail yet, as there is likely to be a lengthy appeals process. Cartoonists have portrayed the glamorous collector of Hermes handbags alongside one-time Philippines first lady and renowned shoe enthusiast Imelda Marcos -- a big-spending woman who for years was a lightning rod for anger in her country over alleged corruption.

Here is a brief look at Rosmah’s time in the public eye. Born on December 10, 1951, Rosmah was the only child of a Malay school headmaster and his teacher wife in southern Negeri Sembilan state.

In 1987, she married Najib Razak, with whom she had two children. It was a second marriage for both of them. Najib became prime minister in 2009, and Rosmah made headlines two years later for the establishment of a new unit under the prime minister’s office known as "FLOM", an acronym for First Lady of Malaysia.

The full-fledged department, which set critics’ tongues wagging, was tasked with handling Rosmah’s operational needs. One angry writer for the news portal Malaysia Today asked at the time: "What is she trying to do... run the country?"

Comments