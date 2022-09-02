Taiwan shoots down drone off Chinese coast

TAIPEI: Taiwanese soldiers on a tiny islet just off China’s mainland shot down an unidentified commercial drone on Thursday as a local tycoon vowed to train millions of "civilian warriors" to defend the island.
It is the first time Taiwanese forces have downed a drone, and it comes at a time when tensions between the two neighbours are at their highest in decades following a visit to Taipei last month by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Taiwan’s 23 million people live under constant threat of invasion by China, which claims the self-ruled democratic island as part of its territory to be taken one day -- by force if necessary. Taiwan has also reported a sudden spate of drone incursions by small commercially-available devices in recent weeks. The military said on Thursday that a civilian drone had entered a "restricted zone" above Shiyu Islet, a small rock that lies between the Chinese mainland and Taiwan’s Kinmen islands.
