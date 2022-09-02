Nasa’s Moxie instrument makes oxygen on Mars

WASHINGTON: An instrument the size of a lunchbox has been successfully generating breathable oxygen on Mars, doing the work of a small tree.

Since February last year the Mars oxygen in-situ resource utilisation experiment, or Moxie, has been successfully making oxygen from the red planet’s carbon dioxide-rich atmosphere. Researchers suggest a scaled-up version of Moxie could be sent to Mars, to continuously produce oxygen at the rate of several hundred trees, ahead of humans going to the planet.

Moxie touched down on the Martian surface as part of Nasa’s Perseverance rover mission. In a study researchers report that by the end of 2021 Moxie was able to produce oxygen on seven experimental runs, in a variety of atmospheric conditions, including during the day and night, and through different Martian seasons.

In each run it reached its goal of producing 6g of oxygen per hour – similar to the rate of a modest tree on Earth. It is hoped that at full capacity the system could generate enough oxygen to sustain humans once they arrive on Mars, and fuel a rocket to return humans to Earth.

Moxie deputy principal investigator Jeffrey Hoffman, a professor of the practice in Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics, said: “This is the first demonstration of actually using resources on the surface of another planetary body, and transforming them chemically into something that would be useful for a human mission.”