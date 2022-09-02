CITY PULSE

Flow
The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Asif Kasi, Hassan Iqbal, Mariam Waheed, Naheed Fakhar, Sadia Rathore, Waseem Akram and Zaman Baloch. Titled ‘Flow’, the show will run at the gallery until September 2. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.
Har Ja Tu
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mussarat Mirza. Titled ‘Har Ja Tu: In the Realm of Light’, the show will run at the gallery until September 17. Call 021-35831292 for more information.
The Veils of our Soul
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Masuma Halai Khwaja. Titled ‘The Veils of our Soul’, the show will run at the gallery until September 8. Call 021-35861523 for more information.
Masood’s Fables
The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Masood A Khan. Titled ‘Masood’s Fables’, the show will run at the gallery until September 8. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.
A woman found hanged at a house in the Ahsanabad area on Thursday. Responding to phone calls, Site Super Highway...
The Selection Board Action Committee of Karachi University on Thursday observed a black day on campus, expanding the...
A model court on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his neighbour after a quarrel over being...
A transgender person was stabbed to death in the Shershah area on Thursday. A 34-year-old transgender person, Majid,...
Three heavy lifter vehicles have been put at the disposal of the traffic police for national, Indus and other highways...
The Sindh High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan, meteorological department and...
