Friday September 02, 2022
Woman found hanged in Ahsanabad home

By Our Correspondent
September 02, 2022

A woman found hanged at a house in the Ahsanabad area on Thursday. Responding to phone calls, Site Super Highway police and rescuers reached the property and transported the deceased to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy where she was identified as Khursheed Begum, 35, wife of Huzoor Bukhsh. The victim’s in-laws told the police that she hads ended her own life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan, whereas her brother alleged that his sister’s husband and in-laws had murdered her.

