Cheap power for those consuming up to 300 units

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Addressing the PML-N members of the National and provincial assemblies. —PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday announced extending waiver of fuel adjustment charges (FAC) for people consuming electricity up to 300 units in a month.



Addressing the PMLN members of the National and provincial assemblies, he said that despite financial constraints, the government was committed to providing relief to people. “We will also have to take care of middle class, which is eroding now due to price hike,” Shehbaz said.

Earlier, the government had announced FAC waiver for people using electricity up to 200 units, benefiting around 52 per cent consumers. “Now, with my today’s decision, around 75 per cent of electricity consumers will benefit from the FAC concession in their bills,” the PM said.

Shehbaz said decision of increasing petroleum products’ prices was taken with a heavy heart, as the previous government intentionally decreased prices of these products unrealistically and dug ditches to create economic problems for the coming government.



He said the previous government did not give relief of a single penny to people; it did not fulfil the commitment made with the IMF, but decreased prices of petroleum products, pushing the country to the verge of economic disaster after sensing that they would have to go.

Shehbaz came down hard on the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, saying that imprudent economic policies of the last government pushed the country into economic instability.

The PM said Imran Khan had been the most deceptive, liar, and anti-state person and politician in the history of Pakistan. “Should I follow Imran Khan’s trends of false promises, abusive and indecent language and imprudent economic policies,” he asked.

However, he added, there was no harm in following good policies of previous governments. “When I took over as Punjab chief minister in 2008, I expanded 1122 service to the whole province, as it was a good service. “But should I follow Imran Khan’s abusive and indecent language, false promises and imprudent economic policies,” Shehbaz questioned.

The premier criticised Imran Khan for making statements in the past inciting the public to alight their utility bills and use ‘hundi’ to route their money instead of using legal banking channels.

He pointed out that the PTI leader was misappropriating billions of charity money of his hospital by diverting it to the expenses related to his politics. He urged the nation to see the real face of Imran Khan, which had been exposed following his intention and desire for the country to default and suffer from Sri Lanka-like situation. He said a letter written by PTI-led Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government was received by IMF. Punjab, being ruled by Imran Khan’s party was also set to write to the Fund when their audio was leaked.

He said now it was up to the people of Pakistan to awaken their conscience and reject the narrative of Imran Khan, based on lies and deceit. The PM said Pakistan was not destined to become Sri Lanka as he said the nation, with its resilience, would make the homeland a land of prosperity and development. He said serious mistakes and neglect by the previous government to address vital issues resulted in economic instability, adding that the nation could overcome the challenges with correct decisions about the leadership.

He said the coalition government, in its four months, faced challenges like economic instability as the predecessors made every effort to push the country to the brink of default. He said the PTI government at first exported wheat and later imported the same at exorbitant rates.

He said he was happy that the country was saved from default with the approval of IMF programme, but securing loan from the international lender was not a success, which should be celebrated. He expressed the hope that it would be country’s last programme with the Fund.

He said the government was not independent in taking decisions like giving waiver on FAC, and unfortunately it had to take permission from the IMF. He said the IMF also asked the Pakistan government to fulfil the commitments made by the last government.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government was planning to initiate a mega solar energy drive to produce 10,000 megawatts of affordable electricity. He said Pakistan is facing an unprecedented situation due to floods, adding the government would make all-out efforts to provide relief to the flood affected people.

Commenting on the UN Flash Appeal to help flood affected people of Pakistan, the PM thanked friendly countries over their generous support in that regard. He advised the PMLN lawmakers to visit flood victims and offer them all possible support. He directed PMLN Punjab President Rana Sanaullah to constitute teams and dispatch relief goods to flood victims.

He also took a pledge from his party’s MNAs and members of provincial assemblies that they would reach out to people affected by floods by themselves. “This is high time for all to realise the sufferings of the people in flood-hit areas and support the nation in its relief and rehabilitation activities,” he said. Shehbaz Sharif urged all political parties to set aside their political differences and come forward to help the flood victims.