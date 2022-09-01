Retirement age bar increasing worldwide

LAHORE: In the wake of revelation made by World Health Organization in 2017, describing 65-year-old men and women as young, many countries have raised the retirement age bar for their citizens depending upon on life expectancy and health quality.

According to the WHO research, people falling in the age bracket of 66-79 are attributed as middle-aged, while those ageing between 80 and 99 years are defined as actually elderly and seniors.

As per the report of “The Economist”, “In much of the rich world 65 still marks the beginning of old age. Jobs end, subsidized bus travel begins and people start to be seen as a financial burden rather than an asset to the state.”

It further stated that when pensions were first introduced in Prussia, in the 1880s, not many people lived beyond the age of 65 years, adding that many 65-year-olds are healthy and active at present, like Donald Trump (71) and Vladimir Putin (64).

In line with average health quality and life expectancy, the World Health Organization revised the criteria and described newborns -17 years old (underage), 18-65 years (youth/young people), 66-79 years old (middle-aged), 80-99 years old (elderly/senior) and 100+ years old (long-lived elderly).

“According to this change in social role, the standard retirement age used in the USA is 66 years old and in Canada is 65 years old—which both are gradually changing into 67,” stated “The Economist” report.

Contrary to what is happening around the world, Pakistan is retiring its civil servants as soon as they attain the Superannuation age of 60, so are India and China. However, in January 2021, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finance minister had stated that an increase in the retirement age of government servants from 60 years to 63 years would save the province Rs140 billion in around a decade.

Currently, KP’s pension bill is well over Rs86 billion per annum, meaning thereby that it nearly equals its annual development budget outlay of Rs104 billion. So, the pension bill accounts for 18 percent of the total budget outlay in this province.

On January 6, 2021, the State Bank of Pakistan had also proposed an increase in retirement age in order to reduce the post-retirement benefits like pension, which alone accounts for more than 6 percent of the country’s total current expenditures and its allocation has increased from 470 billion in 2020-21 to 480 billion.

At present, retirement at age 65 years is common in European Union Member States. For the main part, the changes in retirement ages are scheduled to take place between 2020 and 2030.

For example, in Australia, the retirement age is being increased gradually from 66.5 to 67 years by July 2023. In the United Arab Emirates, the mandatory retirement age was raised from 60 to 65 in 2010, enabling the UAE to retain its needed expat skilled work force longer for key construction projects.

In Austria, the retirement age for women is to be equalized to the retirement age for men (65) by 2033, up from 60.

In Belgium, the legal retirement age was 65 in 2019. However, in 2025, it will be 66 and in 2030, it will be 67.

In Bulgaria, the retirement age will be increased gradually to 65-year by 2029 for men and by 2037 for women.

In Ireland, the retirement age will be increased gradually to 68 years by 2028, up from 66 previously.

In United States, retirees are eligible to receive reduced Social Security payments at the age of 62. The full retirement age will be increased to 67 years by 2023.

In United Kingdom, state pension age equalised at 65 in 2018. It increased to 66 in October 2020, and will go up to 67 by 2028 and as high as 68 by 2037.

In Spain, the retirement age will be 67 by 2027, up from 66.

In Russia, from 2019 onwards, the retirement age for men would gradually increase from 60 to 65 years by 2028.

In France, the minimal retirement age has gradually increased from 60 to 62 years by 2018, which will further increase to 67 years by 2023.

In Norway, the retirement age is currently set at 67. However, as per given sufficient pension contributions, it is possible to retire as early as at age 62.

In Canada, the standard age to begin receiving a pension is when one attains the age of 65 (the month following the 65th birthday).

In Germany, the retirement age will reach 67 years by 2029, up from 65.75 previously. For a long time, the most common mandatory retirement age was 65, although in East Germany it was 60.

In Denmark, the retirement age will be increased gradually to reach 67 years by 2022, up from 66.5 previously.