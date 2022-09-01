Jemima endorses Al-Khidmat Foundation for donations

LONDON: Jemima Goldsmith, former wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, has recommended Jamaat-i-Islami’s Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan for donations to help the victims of floods in Pakistan.

Goldsmith shared the account details of the Al-Khidmat Foundation in a tweet. “Alkhidmat is doing rescue and relief work in all of the flood affected areas. Donate here,http://alkhidmat.org/give,” she wrote.

She also retweeted a tweet by the Al-Khidmat Foundation in which the charity stated that it was doing rescue and relief work in all of the flood-affected areas. Goldsmith has asked the netizens to guide her on who to donate to.

“Thirty three million in Pakistan affected by the devastating floods. 1000+ killed. 200K+ homes destroyed. Pakistan produces less than 1% of global carbon emissions. But it’s one of the top 10 countries most affected by the climate crisis,” she tweeted.

She then asked: “Which is the best charity to donate to for on the ground support?” Goldsmith then shared account details of Punjab and KP governments, asking for donations in these accounts.

The former PM’s wife was then told by several social media users that Al-Khidmat Foundation was doing an amazing job through its volunteer network across Pakistan and must be helped. In response, she appealed to her followers to give money to Al-Khidmat Foundation.

Internet users have recommended names of several charities to her. Al-Khidmat Foundation has earned a lot of goodwill in recent days after pictures and videos of its volunteers went viral while actually helping flood victims in some of the most difficult terrains.

In the past, volunteers of Hafiz Saeed’s party were often seen helping volunteer and rescue efforts but due to the ban on Saeed’s party and his network, his volunteers have not been seen in action.

Al-Khidmat Foundation has posted videos of volunteers getting involved in rescue efforts, saving lives and putting their lives in danger to rescue the trapped people.

In several areas of Punjab, TLP’s volunteers have also been seen helping the flood victims. Party’s leader Saad Rizvi was amongst the first to reach to the flooded areas.