Over 900 teachers to be appointed soon: official

MANSEHRA: District education department is going to issue appointment letters of more than 900 teachers of different cadres. The recruitment process was delayed because of the flash floods across the province.

“We have received a letter from the Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to complete the teachers’ recruitment process till September 5,” Shamsur Rehman, the deputy district education officer, told reporters on Wednesday. The directorate, in a letter issued to the district education officers (both male and female) across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.