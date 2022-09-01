Brewing monsoon to pound Sindh, Punjab in Sept

ISLAMABAD: Alarm bells went off after the Pak Met Office warned of 20 to 30 per cent ‘above- normal monsoon rains in September in Sindh which could aggravate the flood situation. The Met Office also forecast 10-15pc above-normal rains across the country that is reeling under the epochal deluge.

“We are expecting 20 to 30 per cent above normal rains in Sindh in September, especially in the south-eastern Sindh. At least two monsoon systems can cause moderate to heavy rains, with some heavy falls that can result in the urban flooding-like situation in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Badin and adjoining areas”, Director General PMD Mahr Sahibzad Khan told The News on Wednesday.

The UN’s World Meteorological Organization says Pakistan and north-west India have had an intense monsoon season this year - with one site in Sindh reporting 1,288 millimetres of rain so far in August, compared with the monthly average of 46mm.

The PMD’s Director General maintained that PMD is formally going to announce the weather outlook for September on Thursday (today) and added that the situation in the lower Sindh could aggravate following more rains and flooding in the Indus River below Sukkur and Kotri Barrages.

According to him, northeast Punjab including areas of Sialkot, Narowal and Lahore were also expected to receive above-normal rainfall in September, saying these areas could receive 10 to 15 per cent above normal rains in September 2022. “As far as the rest of the country is concerned, normal or slightly above normal rainfall in September is expected”, he added.