AKUH deploys mobile healthcare units to flood-affected areas

KARACHI: The Aga Khan University Hospital is deploying mobile units to different flood-hit areas to offer medical aid to the displaced people in Sindh and Balochistan.

Three Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) mobile healthcare teams conducted visits to displaced persons’ camps set up by the government and the Pakistan Army in Matiari, Thatta, Dadu, Badin and Lasbella. Besides, another mobile unit visited the flood-affected village Buhryoon in district Matiari and provided care to 247 villagers at the camp in a government primary school. This was the first time any medical team had visited this village which was reciprocated by the villagers with a thank you note at the school’s notice board.

AKU President Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin said as part of overall efforts by the Aga Khan Development Network in Pakistan, AKU teams are coordinating efforts with the local authorities in each area as well as with the Aga Khan Health Services, Pakistan.

“At this hour of calamity, the Aga Khan University and its hospitals would like to express solidarity with the nation and assure all the help that we can extend, based on our expertise in healthcare,” said the AKU President.