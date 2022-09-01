Courts ignoring custodial torture, alleges Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday alleged that Pakistani courts had become partners with investigation agencies to facilitate custodial torture of opponents.
Former information minister took to his Twitter account to write, “Pakistan democracy has never been challenged the way it has been challenged today; even in the worst times, custodial torture was condemned. Today Pak courts have become active partners with investigative agencies to facilitate custodial torture of the opponents”.
The PTI leader also said that in his view, apology or no apology did not make any difference. If the court really wanted to improve the system, it should launch an inquiry into custodial torture of Shahbaz Gill, Jameel Farouqi and Haleem Adil Sheikh.
“In my view, apology or no apology doesn’t make any difference. If the court really wants to improve system, [It should] launch an inquiry into custodial torture of Shahbaz Gill, Jameel Farouqi and Haleem Adil Sheikh; this inquiry will have a real impact and enhance respect of courts,” he wrote.
