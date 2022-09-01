Flood rehab to go with freedom movement: Imran

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan Wednesday pledged to work for rehabilitation of flood victims along with the struggle for real freedom.

He expressed these views while delivering a speech at the Insaf Student FederationConvention here. The ex-premier emphasized that the coming month was very important for the ISF youth.

“The youth had a very important role in the Movement of Pakistan; now time has come to truly liberate your country,” he said and advised the ISF to establish campuses in universities and colleges to preach true freedom. Freedom movement is also a kind of worship, he emphasized.

Referring to the government’s criticism of him for holding public meetings despite the devastation caused by floods, he remarked, “I am told not to do politics due to floods. I want to tell the critics that I will do my best for the flood victims, and will fight for their rehabilitation, as well as continue the struggle for the real freedom of my country. All of you youths have to help me in this struggle. Slave mentality people cannot do anything; always free people live a better life”.

Imran said he wanted that Pakistan’s decisions be made in Pakistan and no one should sit outside and take decisions. “If we have to take oil from Russia to make it cheaper, then we can decide freely by getting real freedom. We will reduce the burden of inflation on our people,” he said. “We will decide ourselves not to give our country’s airspace for drone attacks. We will make peace. We are with the world, not in wars. All this will happen when we are truly free. These (rulers) are slaves of America; we have to get rid of these thieves, who steal first and then blackmail for NRO,” he maintained.

“These robbers have forgiven the nation’s stolen Rs1,100 billion through the assembly. Our war is against such a system. We want to see the same law for the strong and the weak in this country, where justice is done and people are free. In the movement for real freedom, we have to fight hard for the rule of law. The membership campaign of ISF will start on September 5 and the youth should be part of this movement and Pakistan should be truly free,” he noted.

Imran said in Sargodha rally, he will tell how to achieve real freedom and added that the women of ISF also had to take full part.Meanwhile, Imran presided over a special meeting with regard to the flood relief efforts. Central Secretary General Asad Umar, Senator Shibli Faraz, Senator Shaukat Tarin, Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Dr Sania Nishtar were also part of the meeting. PTI Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi, Khursheed Alam, Dr Iftikhar Durrani, Faisal Javed and Amjad Ali Khan were also present.

The meeting discussed various issues including second phase of telethon to collect donations for flood victims. Strategies to transfer collected donations to flood victims in a coordinated and transparent manner were also considered. Discussions were also held on formation of a committee headed by Dr. Sania Nishtar for effective management of donations and relief activities while assessment of flood damage in the four provinces and modalities of distribution of aid was also discussed.