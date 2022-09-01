Pak envoy Masood thanks US for $30m financial assistance for flood victims

CHICAGO: Ambassador Masood Khan has thanked US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken for announcing $30 million as humanitarian assistance for flood relief in Pakistan.

“We are grateful to you and the United States for your support at this critical time for Pakistan”, said Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States in his tweet while responding to Secretary Blinken. US Secretary of State in his tweet announced that the United States, through USAID, was providing $30 million towards critical humanitarian assistance like food, safe water, and shelter. US senators, Congressmen and other political leadership expressed solidarity with Pakistan over widespread devastation caused by the recent unprecedented floods. Chairman Senate Foreign Relations Committee Senator Bob Menendez in his tweet said that his thoughts were with the people of Pakistan- especially those who lost loved ones-to recent floods. He said that international support for shelter, clean water, healthcare and emergency services was critical. “We cannot afford to ignore the climate crisis or its deadly impact on our world”, stated Senator from N New Jersey. Ambassador Masood Khan thanked Chairman Senate Foreign Relations Committee for expressing solidarity with Pakistan and for his appeal for assistance. “We should face climate crisis together”, the ambassador added. Texas Senator Lois Kolkhorst in her tweet stated that her family and she joins with Texans in praying for the people devastated and impacted by the horrific floods in Pakistan.Pak top envoy thanked her for the message of sympathy for the people of Pakistan on the floods that “have been flailing large chunks of our country for the past few weeks.” Congresswoman Ilhan Umar expressing solidarity with the people of Pakistan said in her tweet that the devastating flooding in Pakistan was yet another example that the effects of climate change were happening right now. “My prayers are with the millions of people suffering - and for a future where we can prevent it.”, she said in her twitter message.

Ambassador Masood Khan thanked her for her support and added that let’s work together to mitigate and avert the catastrophic impact of climate change. Congressman Troy Nehls of Texas in his tweet highlighted that one third of Pakistan was underwater, with more than 1000 deaths and over 33 million people affected and 200,000 homes destroyed. “My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this horrific flooding”, he said.

Mayor of Chicago Lori E. Lightfoot in her message extended her deepest condolences to the Pakistani community. She said that climate change was affecting our planet and communities in profoundly devastating ways. “We stand in solidarity with the displaced and their families in Chicago”, wrote Mayor Chicago in her message. Similarly, other political leadership of the United States has also expressed its sympathy with the flood-victims. Pakistan is grappling with a huge challenge of devastating floods that has resulted in loss of precious lives and huge damage to the property.