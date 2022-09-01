HRCP-FNF conference wants electoral reforms

ISLAMABAD: A national conference held by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) in partnership with the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF) has stressed the need for electoral reforms that protect the interests of vulnerable and marginalised groups while ensuring credible and transparent elections.

Birgit Lamm, Pakistan head of FNF, said citizens should be informed of their electoral rights and responsibilities, while HRCP Secretary General Harris Khalique pointed out that “federalism and equal citizenship are key parts of the democratic process”. Former PPP senator Farhatullah Babar felt that the credibility of elections had always been suspect because of the role of intelligence agencies, which “should be brought within the ambit of the law and held accountable for transgressions”. Arshad Dad, former secretary general of PTI, said it was important to move beyond “the influence of money and Biraderi in electoral politics.” Responding to his comment that voters should be “educated” for the democratic process to be more effective, NDM Chairman Mohsin Dawar contended that “illiterate voters often have more political wisdom than those who hold PhDs”. As part of the panel examining polling procedures and voter enfranchisement, Nadra Chairperson Tariq Malik said even though the Nadra had achieved over 96 per cent registration, it was necessary to capture all remaining missing voters. PPP leader Taj Haider suggested that returning officers should post images of Form 45 to the ECP website for greater transparency of results. Former NCSW chairperson Khawar Mumtaz recommended a 20 per cent minimum requirement for women voters’ turnout to give parties a greater stake in pushing for women’s registration. Rashid Chaudhry of the FAFEN said polling stations should be no more than one kilometre from voters’ area of residence. HRCP Council Member Husain Naqi said no fair elections could occur without an accurate census. Analysing the quota system for vulnerable groups, former PCSW chairperson Fauzia Viqar said that “affirmative action should be translated into mainstream participation”.