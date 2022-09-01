White House pushes to address US teacher shortage

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden’s administration on Wednesday announced it is taking action to tackle a US-wide teacher deficit brought about in part by low salaries, as it coordinates with online organisations and unions to boost recruitment.

First Lady Jill Biden, herself a longtime community college educator, was set to present the initiatives later in the day at the White House. "Too many schools are struggling to fill vacancies for teachers" and other critical school professionals, the administration said in a statement as it called for increases in teacher pay.

"On average, teachers make about 33 percent less than other college-educated professionals," the White House said, pointing out that after accounting for inflation, the average weekly wage for public school teachers increased just $29 between 1996 and last year.

While the US executive branch does not have direct control over teacher hiring or pay at the federal level -- that is the responsibility of state and local governments -- it nevertheless hopes to take indirect action.

The White House announced new initiatives by three online companies aimed at showcasing public school job opportunities, steering graduates towards careers in education, and holding nationwide virtual hiring fairs for teachers.

The US departments of education and labor issued a joint letter on Wednesday to school districts urging them to boost teacher pay through use of emergency relief funds distributed from late 2021 to alleviate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.