Pak envoy Masood thanks US for $30m

CHICAGO: Ambassador Masood Khan has thanked US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken for announcing $30 million as humanitarian assistance for flood relief in Pakistan.

“We are grateful to you and the United States for your support at this critical time for Pakistan”, said Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States in his tweet while responding to Secretary Blinken. US Secretary of State in his tweet announced that the United States, through USAID, was providing $30 million towards critical humanitarian assistance like food, safe water, and shelter.

US senators, Congressmen and other political leadership expressed solidarity with Pakistan over widespread devastation caused by the recent unprecedented floods. Ambassador Masood Khan thanked Chairman Senate Foreign Relations Committee.