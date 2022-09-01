UNICEF distributes hygiene kits to flood victims

PESHAWAR: United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) representative in Pakistan Abdullah Fadil visited a flood relief camp set up on Manki road in Nowshera district and witnessed the distribution of UNICEF hygiene kits as part of UN’s flood emergency response programme.

More than 1,500 UNICEF hygiene kits were distributed among members of the affected communities, especially women and children. These kits would benefit more than 9,000 people affected by floods in the district.

While interacting with members of the affected communities and the government officials at the relief camp, Abdullah Fadil said: “The resilience shown by the people of Nowshera during this time of crises is highly commendable as they patiently waited to receive assistance.” “There is an urgent need for the affected communities to be immediately supported with shelter, medicines, nutrition, food, clean drinking water and sanitation facilities,” he added.

In response to the major calamity that has affected at least 33 million people and caused serious damage to infrastructure across the country, a herculean effort is needed by the government and its development partners.

A press release said that UNICEF is on ground and collaborating with the government authorities to provide immediate assistance in terms of health, nutrition, clean drinking water and sanitation. UNICEF Hygiene kits distributed in Nowshera district include jerry cans, buckets, bathing and washing soaps and other items of personal hygiene.

UNICEF is also starting to provide safe drinking water through water tankers in affected areas of KP.

It said the government of Pakistan and the UN have launched a Flash appeal for $160 million to provide 5.2 million people with food, water, sanitation, emergency education, protection and health support. UNICEF’s share in the flash appeal is $37 million.

Earlier, Fadil visited Peshawar to meet with senior members of the provincial government including the Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai and Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash.

He also visited UNICEF-supported projects in Peshawar including a Water Sanitation and Hygiene Project for Afghan refugees and host communities, health services at the Hayatabad Health Complex and the KP Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication and Essential Immunization.