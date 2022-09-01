Criminals within police tarnish image of force

PESHAWAR: Besides going after the criminals, the police force needs to detect and bust gangs within its ranks that are tarnishing its image by operating freely.

A number of gangs of criminals within the police force were busted recently for smuggling drugs and kidnapping people for ransom.

“The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and the local police busted a gang of cops involved in at least two incidents of kidnapping for ransom in the last few weeks. The gang was busted when they kidnapped a tribesman Muhammad Shafiq from Al-Haram Township close to Hayatabad on August 18,” a source at the Central Police Office told The News.

After the incident, the Sarband Police Station lodged the marasala and referred the case to the CTD. “As soon as CTD received marasala, the kidnapped person was released. The cops continued working on the case and unearthed the group,” the source said.

“As per the investigation, the accused came in a black car. The family received a WhatsApp call from the cellphone of the victim, demanding Rs20 million as ransom. The caller told the family they are from the police and if the amount is not given, then the victim will be booked for selling drugs in a Gulf country,” the source added.

The source continued that the family agreed on paying Rs2 million. However, the criminals released the kidnapped persons without ransom after they came about the investigation.

“The CTD Peshawar picked up and interrogated one Noor Muhammad, a cop from Khyber Police posted in CTD Bara. The ring leader was identified as a station house officer in Khyber while four policemen and a civilian were members of the gang,” the source disclosed.

Some of them, including three cops of Khyber attached with CTD, were held while others evaded arrest.

The source said the group had already committed a similar crime about two months back when they kidnapped Saeedullah hailing from Bara and collected Rs500,000 as ransom for his release.

Before the incident, one SHO of the Khyber district was held along with another constable for allegedly smuggling five kilograms of heroin a couple of months back. He was allegedly held by the Peshawar police while carrying the narcotics in his car.

An official of the Peshawar Police was also held a few weeks back for selling drugs to the addicts in small sachets called “tokens”. Many of the drug addicts alleged they were being provided “tokens” by the policemen.

There are many black sheep within the force, which is determined to go after the criminals. They are involved in various crimes as well as earning “soft money” from smugglers of imported goods.

“Besides going after the gangs, the inspector general of police KP, all the regional and district police officers, the capital city police officer Peshawar and heads of various wings need to find out criminals within their ranks by involving Special Branch, internal intelligence and other sources before they damage reputation of the force,” said the source.