Food, NFIs provided to 4,000 residents in cut-off villages

TANK: District administration on Wednesday provided food ration packages to a population of 4000 persons in Raghaza and Manjhi villages, which had been cut off as a result of floods.

Deputy Commissioner Tank Hameedullah Khattak said that the food packages were provided to around 612 houses in the mentioned villages through local admin employees, and army and FC men. He said the area was inaccessible to vehicles, which is why the ration and other non-food relief items were supplied to the areas via camels.

Hameedullah said that land routes of more than 10 villages had been restored with the use of heavy machinery. The flood-affected roads including Kaur Bazaar to Kot Azam road, Battyari, Kot Azam, Landori, Gomal, New Abadi, Garra Shahda had been restored, he said. The DC said the actual affectees were being provided immediate relief to ease their hardships. He said that a survey was also underway to collect the details of households and roads partially damaged due to torrential rains and flash floods.