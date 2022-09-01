Committee to probe drowning of five people

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to constitute a fact-finding committee on the drowning of five people who were trapped in the river after flash floods in Kohistan and were not rescued. In this connection, the Chief Minister’s Secretariat has written a letter to the chief secretary to conduct an inquiry to know the facts of the case.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed the officials to conduct a fact-finding inquiry into the drowning of five people.

The committee will comprise of a retired civil servant, judge and police officer. It will submit a report along with recommendations within seven days.