Minimum wage act violation: Challans filed against 50 industrial units

HARIPUR: The Labour Department here on Wednesday filed challans in the Labour Court against over 50 industrial and commercial entities for violating the Minimum Wage Act 2013.

Acting on the complaints of workers of different industries at the Hattar Industrial Estate, Deputy Director Labour Hazara division Faizullah Khan inspected the financial record of 40 industrial units and 15 CNG stations.

During the inspection, he found that the industrial units were paying less than the minimum wage set by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the year 2022. Talking to reporters, the official said the workers told them during inspection that they were being paid Rs15,000 to Rs18,000 per month.

He said that the CNG owners were paying Rs10,000 to Rs15,000 monthly to their workers in clear violation of the provincial government’s notification of minimum wage for unskilled workers.

He said the notices were sent under the labour laws to the management of industrial units and CNG owners for providing record of salaries.

However, he said the Labour Department officials visited the industrial units when they failed to furnish the record.

The official said the challans were sent to the Labour Court for prosecution under the Minimum Wage Act 2013 against 55 industrial and commercial units.

He said the Labour Court had the discretion to penalize a unit by imposing a minimum fine of Rs50,000 for per violation of Minimum Wage Act. He said his office had served notices to 50 industrial units of Hattar Industrial Estate and surrounding areas and asked them to provide a record of their payment to the workers as per provisions of the minimum wage notification of the provincial government.

He said that if they failed, the officials of the Labour Department would visit them and prosecute them in case of violation of labour laws. He said that there was zero tolerance for the violation of labour laws and the industrialists violating the relevant laws would be dealt with as per the law.

He asked the workers of industrial units, CNG stations, private schools and other commercial entities to approach his office in case they were being paid less than Rs25,000 per month.