CPSP calls for running satellite clinics, camps for flood hit people

Islamabad : President College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan and CPSP Council Members have asked its Fellows and post graduate residents to organize themselves in their respective areas to start running satellite clinics and medical camps to help flood affected people in the country.

It is important that the CPSP has well over 30,000 fellows, 13,000 members and around 31000 post-graduate trainees. The CPSP has issued a letter to its fellows, members and trainees to come forward to help poor people hit by floods in Pakistan.

Pakistan has been struck with devastating floods. We have a moral duty to respond to the needs of our people. Pakistan today is facing a major national crisis consisting of loss of lives, material possessions, and food scarcity, said the CPSP President Professor Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Shafi.

He added that we as members of the CPSP community have our eyes on the looming health crises that could result even when the flood waters recede. We have dual obligation towards our flood affected brothers and sisters both as members of medical profession and fellows and members of the most prestigious institution of the country, states the letter issued by the CPSP.

The letter said that it is hoped that the water of floods will soon recede; but its catastrophic effects will start making lives of displaced persons more miserable in the form of water-borne and other diseases like malaria and dengue that will strike these people.

The council is asking its Fellows and postgraduate residents to organize themselves in their respective areas to start running satellite clinics and medical camps. The Regional Centres of the CPSP will serve as nucleus and will provide necessary coordination and facilitation. A log of all relief activities will be maintained by the respective Centres.

The CPSP council hopes to run such activities for at least the next six months or till the rehabilitation of major portion of the population would be attained. The council will highly appreciate your help, states the CPSP letter.