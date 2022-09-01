Distinction

Islamabad: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Islamabad (FBISE) on Wednesday announced the results of HSSC part-II (Humanities Group) annual examinations 2022. Faiza Younis of Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-7, clinched the first position with 1,018 marks, says a press release.

Faiza Younis belongs to a family that has been associated with the field of education for many decades. Faiza Younis is the daughter of Raja Umar Younis, registrar of Allama Iqbal Open University.