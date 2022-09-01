Appeal for liver transplant assistance

RAWALPINDI: A patient name M. Ibrahim, age 49, is suffering from liver cancer. Doctors have advised him to get liver transplant, as there is no other option for his survival, says a press release.

Ibrahim said he is poor and has no means to afford such an expensive treatment at his own. He has appealed to the philanthropists and kind hearted people for their support in this regard. For assistance, his details are: National Bank of Pakistan (0394), A/c number: 3038879436. He can be contact at his cell phone number: 0300-5166155 for further information.