Young scientists' fellowship announced

Islamabad: Mustafa Science and Technology Foundation (MSTF) in collaboration with Comstech and National University of Science and Technology (NUST) has announced ‘Young Scientists Fellowship Programme’ (YSFP) to engage young scientists in practical research.

The fellowship programme provides research opportunities for young scientists in the Islamic world who are under 45 years of age.

YSFP is part of the MSTF offering programmes in areas of capacity building, networking, and discourse-making for creating conditions for students and young researchers in the Islamic world that will strongly exhort them to become familiar with state-of-the-art technologies and scientific achievements while benefiting from exchanging ideas, which will foster the development of science and technology in the Islamic world.