Young scientists' fellowship announced

Islamabad: Mustafa Science and Technology Foundation (MSTF) in collaboration with Comstech and National University of Science and Technology (NUST) has announced ‘Young Scientists Fellowship Programme’ (YSFP) to engage young scientists in practical research.
The fellowship programme provides research opportunities for young scientists in the Islamic world who are under 45 years of age.
YSFP is part of the MSTF offering programmes in areas of capacity building, networking, and discourse-making for creating conditions for students and young researchers in the Islamic world that will strongly exhort them to become familiar with state-of-the-art technologies and scientific achievements while benefiting from exchanging ideas, which will foster the development of science and technology in the Islamic world.
Islamabad : Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation has announced to hold a photographic competition on World...
Islamabad : Islamabad Capital Territory Police on Wednesday handed over relief goods to Pakistan Army received at...
Islamabad : The plantation of trees on both sides of rivers, canals, and streams can greatly help reduce the intensity...
Islamabad : The air quality of the federal capital on Wednesday was clean as air pollutants ratio recorded were below...
Islamabad : The European Union has sent the largest batch of Pakistani students to European universities on...
Islamabad : President College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan and CPSP Council Members have asked its Fellows and...
Comments