LAHORE:A speech competition held at Ameer Uddin Medical College affiliated with LGH/PGMI on the title of Debates 2022 was "Helping People in Flood Disasters & Prevention of Corona Cases" under the supervision of Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-freed Zafar.

Prof Syed Yasoob Ali Naqvi, Dr Shaista Mubeen, Dr Syed Faisal Hasan Shah and a large number of students were present. In the event, the students expressed their views and offered various suggestions for helping the flood victims, their rehabilitation and dealing with health problems in their speeches. They said that promoting more awareness at the community level is the need of the hour for the prevention of corona so that people can be protected from this epidemic by taking precautionary measures. The speakers urged the people belonging to the wealthy, business and industrial community to help flood affectees.