LDA officers ordered to address public grievances

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Aamir Ahmad Khan visited One Window Cell of the authority here on Wednesday and issued orders on the spot after listening to the visitors’ problems.

He said that all the problems of the citizens coming to LDA should be solved on priority basis. “I will deal strictly with the negligent officers. All legitimate works of citizens coming to LDA should not be delayed under any circumstances,” he warned and directed that the officers should solve the people’s problems timely and improve Authority’s image.

He said that senior citizens and women were given special facilities at one window cell. He ordered Director One Window Cell to himself monitor the issues of citizens and timeline should be made to improve the performance of the cell.

All directors should listen to citizen's issues once a week and all directors should monitor the process of applications themselves, he added. He said that the officers and employees should treat the citizens with good manners and should not object unnecessarily to their requests.