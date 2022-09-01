KEMU dispatches flood relief goods

LAHORE:The King Edward Medical University (KEMU), Lahore, has dispatched four truckloads of relief goods for the flood victims on Wednesday.

The KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahmood Ayaz, Mayo Hospital CEO Prof Saqib Saeed, Prof Abrar Ashraf Ali, Dr Nasir Chaudhry and Al Mustafa Eye Hospital President Khalid Hameed Fazal and other faculty members were present on the occasion.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Mahmood Ayaz said that, after the rescue and relief for the flood victims, rehabilitation work will begin. Initially, 400 flood-affected families are being sent ration, including flour, pulses, rice, ghee and baby milk. He said that the first medical relief mission of King Edward Medical University, comprising of 12 doctors, has already gone to the affected districts of Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur. He thanked faculty members of seven hospitals, affiliated to KEMU, who are cooperating for the flood victims. He said that KEMU will continue relief work until the rehabilitation of the flood victims, adding that scope of service will be expanded to Sindh, KP as well. He appealed to the faculty members and students to unite for the flood victims.

CEO Mayo Hospital Professor Saqib Saeed said that medical staff would provide their services in a phased manner, which will provide timely treatment to patients and help in controlling epidemics in the future.

The Chairman of Flood Relief Committee KEMU Professor Abrar Ashraf Ali said that the distribution of relief goods was in safe hands and all the relief goods will reach the deserving people. There will be no delay or negligence.