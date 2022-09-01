World Literacy Day events

LAHORE:Provincial Secretary for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Wajih Ullah Kundi chaired a meeting, in which a departmental action plan was drawn up regarding World Literacy Day on September 8. Secretary Literacy Wajih Ullah Kundi said that literacy ambassadors would be nominated on World Literacy Day. He further said that art competitions, tableau programmes and speeches would be organised for children at the district, divisional and provincial levels.
LAHORE:A speech competition held at Ameer Uddin Medical College affiliated with LGH/PGMI on the title of Debates 2022...
LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority Director General Aamir Ahmad Khan visited One Window Cell of the authority here...
LAHORE:The King Edward Medical University , Lahore, has dispatched four truckloads of relief goods for the flood...
LAHORE:Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all the deputy commissioners to take concrete steps to...
LAHORE:A five-member delegation of the World Bank headed by the Country Director called on Chairman P&D Abdullah Khan...
LAHORE:A condolence reference was held here Wednesday at the Government College University Lahore to pay glowing...
Comments