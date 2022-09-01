World Literacy Day events

LAHORE:Provincial Secretary for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Wajih Ullah Kundi chaired a meeting, in which a departmental action plan was drawn up regarding World Literacy Day on September 8. Secretary Literacy Wajih Ullah Kundi said that literacy ambassadors would be nominated on World Literacy Day. He further said that art competitions, tableau programmes and speeches would be organised for children at the district, divisional and provincial levels.