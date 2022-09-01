CS orders DCs to check edibles prices

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all the deputy commissioners to take concrete steps to control prices of food items in the wake of rains and floods, besides keeping a close eye on the supply chain of vegetables especially tomatoes and onions; he gave these instructions while presiding over a video-link meeting of all divisional and deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday.

The Chief Secretary asked the officers to play an active role in stabilising the prices of food items, especially vegetables and pulses. He said that the import of tomatoes and onions would be encouraged to minimise the gap between supply and demand. The Chief Secretary directed that special counters be set up in model bazaars to ensure the availability of tomatoes and onions at fixed rates and the demand and supply of food items be monitored on daily basis. He said that all price control magistrates should be immediately mobilised in the field and no leniency should be shown to profiteers and hoarders.

The Chief Secretary said that full grinding of government wheat should be ensured in flour mills and the quota of flour mills involved in irregularities should be cancelled. The administrative secretaries of various departments including industries, agriculture, food and officers concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.