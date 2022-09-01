LAHORE:A condolence reference was held here Wednesday at the Government College University Lahore to pay glowing tribute to the services of Qazi Afaq Hussain, the former president Old Ravians Union and former Federal Secretary, who passed away last week.

VC Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, Fatima Jinnah Medical College University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Old Ravians Union President Jahanzaib Nazir Khan, Director General Walled City Authority Kamran Lashari, Senior Advocate Supreme Court Zia Haider Rizvi addressed the condolence reference which was also attended by faculty and family members of Qazi Afaq Hussain at the meeting rooms of GC University Lahore.