IGP for promotion of sports in police

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has said that athletes who have made the name of the department famous by showing high performance in sports competitions are valuable assets to the police department.

IG said that all possible encouragement would be given to the sportsmen participating in the national and international level sports competitions while steps would be taken on priority basis for the timely promotion of sportsmen of the Punjab Police. He directed the Director General Pakistan Police Sports Board to organise sports competitions at the district and regional level regularly as per the annual schedule and take steps to utilise all available resources for the training and practice of athletes. He expressed these views Wednesday while presiding over a meeting about the Punjab Police Sports Board at the Central Police Office. In the meeting, the action plan for the promotion of sports in the Punjab Police was considered, while the representation of the police force players in national and international level competitions, including training, availability of resources was also discussed.

CCPO orders crackdown on miscreants, drug dealers: Capital City Police Officer Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, informing the force regarding his Policy Guidelines, has given targets to SDPOs to take immediate action against the history sheeter goons, land grabbers, drug dealers, proclaimed offenders to make the provincial capital peaceful and free of organised crimes.

He issued these directions while presiding over a high level meeting of the officers of all the wings of Lahore Police at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Wednesday. DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Investigation Athar Ismael, SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar, SP CIA, SP Dolphin Squad, SP AVLS wing, all the SDPOs, SHOs, In-charges Investigation and other related officers attended the meeting. Ghulam Mehmood Dogar warned that the SHOs would be held responsible if any harassment by show of weapons was found by influential persons on double cabin vehicles and punishable if found having links with organised criminals.