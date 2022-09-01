11 plaintiffs get Rs33.09m relief after Ombudsman’s intervention

LAHORE:The Office of the Ombudsman Punjab has moderated for payment of Rs33.09 million in financial relief to 11 complainants from six districts after they approached the

Ombudsman's office against provincial government departments to eke out their legal rights.

According to details, the irrigation department has paid Rs4.89 million as salary arrears to work-charge employees on the complaint of M Waqas of Bahawalpur. In another development, Ghulam Fareed University of Engineering & Information Technology Rahimyar Khan has provided Rs1.75 million to M Shahran while the irrigation department has also disbursed financial aid arrears worth Rs1.2 million to Shamim Akhtar of Vehari. Alongside, Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions (PESSI) has disbursed arrears of late husband’s salary amounting to Rs2.67 million to Tasneem Akhtar of TT Singh, the spokesperson added. The ombudsman office also intervened for payment of Rs1.9 million to Abdul Khaliq of Sahiwal as late wife's employment dues, Rs2.92 million to Rubina Kausar as late school teacher husband's dues and Rs3.53 million to Shagufta Begum as late husband's dues of the forest department, the spokesman mentioned.

The highways department Rahim Yar Khan has returned pending security dues of Rs4 million to Zakaullah of Lahore while the health department has given Rs1.8 million back to complainant M Saeed as payment for medicines supplied by him. The ombudsman office also interacted to ensure payment of Rs2.45 million and Rs six million respectively to Azizullah and Rab Nawaz Khan of Jhang district as the payment of supplied sugarcane.