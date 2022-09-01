208 arrested over violation of dengue SOPs

LAHORE:The provincial authorities have continued to take action against the violators of dengue SOPs arresting 208 persons and registering 415 cases in different cities during the last three days.

In this regard, Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal on Wednesday presided over a meeting to review the measures to control dengue at the Civil Secretariat. During the meeting, the officials briefed that 207 people were arrested in Rawalpindi and one in Faisalabad. Similarly, 415 cases were registered in various cities including 237 FIRs in Rawalpindi and 57 in Lahore.

The Chief Secretary Punjab said that strict action is being taken over the violation of dengue SOPs to protect the health and lives of the people. He directed the officers to speed up the activity of culling of larvae in high-risk districts - Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala, adding that special attention should be paid to indoor and outdoor surveillance in hotspots. He said that fumigation should be carried out to eliminate mosquitoes where necessary. The Chief Secretary also issued instructions to the Punjab Healthcare Commission to ensure provision of data by all private hospitals. The Secretary Health gave a detailed briefing to the meeting. He said that in view of the dengue situation, the number of beds is being increased in hospitals. So far this year, 1092 confirmed dengue cases and four deaths have been reported in the province while 262 dengue patients are being treated in different Punjab hospitals. The additional chief secretary, secretaries of various departments and officers concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

Five held: City Division Police have arrested five members of a gang involved in selling the mobile phones after changing its EMI number on Wednesday. SP Sarfaraz Virk said that the arrested suspects were identified as Salman Kodu, Akmal, Raheel, Salman Sher and Abdul Rehman. Police also recovered two bikes, laptop, illegal weapons, mobile phones and cash from their custody.

BODY FOUND: Body of a 50-year-old man was recovered from drain near Amir Road on Wednesday. A passerby spotted the body floating in the drain near Peer Ronaqi Darbar, Amir Road and informed police. Police removed the body to morgue. Meanwhile, body of a 30-year-old man was recovered from canal in Mustafa Town on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Izhar-ul-Haq, 30, a resident of Sargodha. He had no visible marks of injury spotted on the body. Police removed the body to morgue.

counterfeit currency: Gulshan-e-Ravi police arrested a suspect involved in counterfeit currency business. The arrested suspect was identified as Mazhar Hayyat. He was wanted to Toba Tek Singh police in many cases of theft, dacoity and illegal weapons. A case was registered against him.