Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions was witnessed in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain for the next 24 hours. The officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was still affecting Kashmir and adjoining areas. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 40°C while in Lahore, it was 34.8°C and minimum was 27.2°C.
LAHORE:A speech competition held at Ameer Uddin Medical College affiliated with LGH/PGMI on the title of Debates 2022...
LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority Director General Aamir Ahmad Khan visited One Window Cell of the authority here...
LAHORE:The King Edward Medical University , Lahore, has dispatched four truckloads of relief goods for the flood...
LAHORE:Provincial Secretary for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Wajih Ullah Kundi chaired a meeting, in which...
LAHORE:Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all the deputy commissioners to take concrete steps to...
LAHORE:A five-member delegation of the World Bank headed by the Country Director called on Chairman P&D Abdullah Khan...
Comments