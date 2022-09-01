Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions was witnessed in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain for the next 24 hours. The officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was still affecting Kashmir and adjoining areas. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 40°C while in Lahore, it was 34.8°C and minimum was 27.2°C.