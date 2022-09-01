‘Sehat Card facility to be expanded’

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid presided over a meeting to review the various aspects of Sehat Sahulat Card at Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department on Wednesday.

The minister reviewed the report of the PHC related to empaneled public and private hospitals of Sehat Sahulat Card in detail during the meeting. Saqib Aziz also donated a cheque of Rs1.281 million to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund on behalf of the employees of the department. The minister said that we are trying to provide maximum convenience to the people of Punjab through Sehat Sahulat Card. Continuous inspections are being conducted on empaneled government private hospitals in Punjab for Sehat Sahulat Card. The provincial health minister directed the officers concerned to select more government and private hospitals for Sehat Sahulat Card. She directed the PHC to review the medical facilities in selected public and private hospitals.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the World Bank met Dr Yasmin Rashid here at Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department on Wednesday. Provincial Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch was also present.

The minister and the World Bank delegation discussed the issues of family planning programme in Punjab. The WB delegation appreciated the efforts of the minister for providing better treatment facilities to the patients in the public hospitals of Punjab. The delegation assured to continue cooperation with the Punjab Health Department. Moreover, Dr Yasmin directed Provincial Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch to form an Academic, Curriculum and the Research Committees for the University of Health Sciences. She reviewed the performance of the University of Health Sciences.