LWMC sacks 97 employees for being on French leave

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has dismissed 97 employees over long absence from duty here on Wednesday.

Company spokesperson said those who had been absent from duty for a long time had been given permanent leave. He said the company has issued a notification of dismissal of 97 absent employees. So far in the year 2022, the company has dismissed 2,870 long absent employees from the service. The company dismissed 833 employees in January 2022, 558 in February, 614 in March, 413 in April, 105 in May, 171 in June, 79 in July and 97 in the month of August.

All dismissed employees were constantly absent from duty, he said, adding the action against absent employees would ensure that every employee has to come on duty. He said the company would maintain the total number of workers employed in different areas of the City by recruiting new workers. LWMC CEO Rafia Haider said that the organisation strived to provide the best sanitation facilities to the citizens and unauthorised leaves disrupted service delivery as the best service delivery was only possible with 100% attendance. According to the company policy, 30 days of continuous absence will result in termination of service, she said, adding hardworking and honest workers were a valuable asset of LWMC so all officers and workers should avoid unauthorised leave.