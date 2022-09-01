Every flood affectee to be reached out: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that the scope of relief work has been further expanded to reach out to every affected person. Infrastructural restoration will be started as soon as the water level recedes, he said and added that Imran Khan's

successful fund-raising telethon is writing on the wall for opponents.

The chief minister stated this while talking to PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari who called on him and former federal minister Moonis Elahi. They discussed country’s political situation, flood victims' rehabilitation and resolution of problems of expatriate Pakistanis. The Pakistan Army led by General Qamar Javed Bajwa is, once again, coming forward to help the victims, the CM said.

The scope of relief work has been further expanded to reach out to every affected person. Infrastructural restoration will be started as soon as the water level recedes, he said and concluded that Imran Khan's successful fund-raising telethon is writing on the wall for opponents.

BWT team: A delegation of Bait-us-Salam Welfare Trust (BWT), led by its chairman Maulana Abdul Sattar, called on the chief minister at his office on Wednesday. In the meeting, a common action plan was agreed upon for the rehabilitation and resettlement of flood victims and the repair of damaged houses. While noting that BWT is at the forefront of serving the flood victims, the chief minister appreciated that it would provide cement, bricks and other material for the construction of demolished houses in flood-hit areas.

The Punjab government has dispatched medical teams for the prevention of epidemics in the affected areas and medical support from BWT would also be welcomed, he stated.On the instruction of the CM, a committee comprising of Maulana Abdul Sattar, Mian Muhammad Ahsan, Hafiz Amaar Yasir, DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer, DG PDMA, Huzaifa Rafiq and Salman Hamid was constituted for collaboration.