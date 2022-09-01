Hafeez slams PCB for ‘mishandling’ Shaheen

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Mohamamd Hafeez has declared the prolonged injury to key Pkaistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi as a criminal act on part of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
Hafeez slammed PCB for mishandling Shaheen's injury, stating that he should have been sent for proper treatment when the board knew the extent of his injury.
"My problem with Shaheen is that he is not just Pakistan's product but that of the world. The world wants to see him. We have to look after him in a right way," Hafeez said in a video he shared on Twitter.
"The things that I read and heard over the last few days, there was an official post. So this period of 4 weeks or 6 weeks or 8 weeks - since the time he got injured, I think wasting this time is a criminal act," he said. "I feel they should have taken this decision when he got injured in the first place," he said.
