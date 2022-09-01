Venus not looking past doubles with Serena after US Open exit

NEW YORK: Venus Williams brushed off questions about her future on Tuesday after tumbling out of the US Open in the first round.

The 42-year-old, who has barely played in the past year and whose last victory in a singles match came at Wimbledon in 2021, was beaten 6-1, 7-6 (7/5) by Belgium’s Alison van Uytvanck.

It was yet another indication that Williams is fast-approaching the end of her glittering 28-year professional career.

But she said she was not thinking about following in the footsteps of younger sister Serena, who has signalled that this year’s Open will be her last tournament.

The Williams sisters are reuniting for the doubles at Flushing Meadows — their first tournament together since 2018 -- and Venus says she is looking no further than that.

“Right now I’m just focused on the doubles,” she replied when asked about her future following Tuesday’s defeat.

Despite losing all four of the singles matches she has now played in 2022, the seven-time Grand Slam champion insisted she was still motivated to compete.