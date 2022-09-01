Saim on song as Sindh snatch another victory

RAWALPINDI: Sindh chalked up yet another victory, this time defeating Northern by a close margin of 10 runs in the Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 here at the Pindi Stadium Wednesday.

Saim Ayub’s brilliant 92 scripted Sindh win. Sindh hit up 190-7 and then restricted Northern to 180-7.

A sparkling 92 by Saim Ayub and Mir Hamza’s brilliant spell with the new ball was the highlight of Sindh’s impressive show.

Saim scored at a staggering strike rate of 177 and smashed seven sixes and six fours to set a demanding 191-run winning target for Northern. The left-handed opener added 39 and an innings-defining 85 with Omair Bin Yousuf (18 off 15) and Saud Shakeel (20 off 18) respectively, playing the lead role in both stands, after his opening partner Sharjeel Khan was cleaned up in the first over.

Experienced all-rounder Sohail Tanvir was Northern’s pick of the bowlers with 3-28.

Mir Hamza provided Sindh a solid start by removing both Northern openers -- Hasan Nawaz and Ali Imran. As Nasir Nawaz (39 off 21) and Zeeshan Malik (29 off 31) were on the course to stage a recovery, leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood bowled the former.

Mubasir Khan and Sohail Tanvir gave Northern fans a glimpse of hope. They added 45 runs at a run rate of 11 but fell in the 18th and 19th overs. Mubasir scored 33 off 25 and Sohail made 21 off 14 before he became Hamza’s third wicket. Hamza returned 3-33 and Sohail Khan picked up 2-38.

In the second match, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa began their title defence with an impressive 18-run win over Central Punjab. It was Central Punjab’s second close defeat in as many days.

Tayyab Tahir’s (Central Punjab) second consecutive fifty went in vain against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Tayyab scored 72 off 45 in his side’s unsuccessful pursuit of 166. It was the 57-run stand for the third wicket with Qasim Akram that gave Central Punjab a chance at the target but it ended in the 12th over.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals as player of the match Imran Khan Snr returned with 4-27, Mohammad Imran picked up 2-19 and Asif Afridi took 2-24. Getting Faheem Ashraf injured, Central Punjab’s innings ended with five balls spare for 147.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa made 165-6 with Kamran Ghulam top-scoring with a 32-ball 39.

Adil Amin scored 24 off 17, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi scoring 30 not out off 21 and Khalid smashing 22 off 10.

Scores in brief: Sindh beat Northern by 10 runs: Sindh 190-7 in 20 overs (Saim Ayub 92, Saad Khan 26 not out, Saud Shakeel 20; Sohail Tanvir 3-28). Northern 180-7 in 20 overs (Nasir Nawaz 39, Mubasir Khan 33, Zeeshan Malik 29, Sohail Tanvir 21; Mir Hamza 3-33, Sohail Khan 2-38). Player of the match: Saim Ayub (Sindh).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Central Punjab by 18 runs: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 165-6 in 20 overs (Kamran Ghulam 39, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi 30 not out, Adil Amin 24, Khalid Usman 22; Ali Asfand 2-22). Central Punjab 147-9 in 19.1 overs (Tayyab Tahir 72, Ahmed Shehzad 26; Imran Khan Snr 4-27, Mohammad Imran 2-19, Asif Afridi 2-24). Player of the match: Imran Khan Snr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).