Saadi demands financial support

KARACHI: Pakistan's ace karateka and former Asian champion Saadi Abbas wants to feature in the Commonwealth Karate Championship to be held in England in the next few days but the Dubai-based fighter has no money to support his tour.

The event will be held on September 7-8 in Birmingham.

Saadi will be battling to claim the Commonwealth Championship title for the third time. “Yes, I plan to feature in this event and complete a hat-trick of titles but I have no money,” Saadi told 'The News' from Dubai.

“In the past too, I claimed two Commonwealth Championship titles but I was never given even a single penny. There is no motivation but I want to make an effort to complete the hat-trick of titles. The government should back me,” said Saadi, also a US Open champion.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) has written a letter to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), requesting it to provide Rs500,000 to the fighter so that he could meet his ticket, board and lodging expenses.

Saadi, who recently lost to world champion from Uzbekistan in the Islamic Games, is in good shape and has bright prospects of winning the championship in Birmingham.