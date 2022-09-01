Mafia-state

Right from the time of the creation of Pakistan, our ruling elite has not shown true love and loyalty to the country. They abandoned the ideals of the Quaid-e-Azam and embarked on a self-serving agenda. The main focus of the ruling elite has been to consolidate their own power. Every government makes the claim that they will be the ones to eradicate corruption, only to join the ranks of the corrupt themselves.
The ruling class rigs the system in its favour by stacking the civil service with its cronies. Loyalty is valued above competence in our bureaucracy. It is of no surprise that we have been going in circles for the past 75 years.
Raja Shafaatullah
Islamabad
