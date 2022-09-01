Repairing lives

The prolonged monsoon rains have brought great damage to several areas of Sindh. People’s houses have been completely wrecked, leaving them homeless and starving. In such difficult conditions, they need immediate help from the provincial and federal governments.

The provincial government must visit each rain-affected area of Sindh and provide the victims with food, tents, medical aid and funds, so that they may recover and rebuild what they have lost.

Abdul Ahad

Ghotki